DALLAS (KDAF ) — Texans as we have previously reported, are known for having big appetites, booming real estate numbers and now apparently a lot of white socks on their door knobs.

It’s safe to say that Texans have a knack for “gettin’ down and dirty”

Three Texas cities made it on the top ten list for the most obsessed with having “a good time” if you get my drift. Men’s Health released a study using condom sales, birth rates, and STD statuses as well.

“When we calculated national nookie rates, several Lone Star State cities came out on top,” Men’s Health said.

Their findings are not as shocking; as Texas is known to loosen its tie and kick off its boots every now and then. Austin and Dallas came in at #1 and # 2 for having their hands in the cookie jar way too often. Look, we are trying to keep this as PG-13 as possible. We are a family-friendly station… however, the numbers check out:

Austin, TX

Overall Ranking: 1st

Condom Sales: 1st

Birth Rates: 15th

STD Rates: 23rd

Dallas, TX

Overall Ranking: 2nd

Condom Sales: 5th

Birth Rates: 6th

STD Rates: 25th

Houston was on the list as well, but surprisingly the Astro territory has bigger things on its mind as they came in at #10.

Houston, TX

Overall Ranking: 10th

Condom Sales: 10th

Birth Rates: 8th

STD Rates: 50th

Everything is bigger in Texas and so is our birds and bees. Who would’ve known?