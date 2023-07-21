I'm a Barbie girl in the Barbie world. Life is plastic, it's fantastic!

The previous video above is in no way associated with barbie or events mentioned.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Barbie’s day is finally here!

July 21 is the premiere day of the new Barbie Movie. To celebrate there are so many different Barbie events that are happening this weekend.

We have compiled a list of Barbie events (other than watch parties) to check out with you and your IT girl(s) or Ken(s)!

The Selfie Bar – Addison

Barbie-themed installations are available at the Selfie Bar interactive museum in Addison! For a short time, bookings on Fridays will cost $20.

The Sweet Tooth Hotel – Downtown Dallas

Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse party will take place at The Sweet Tooth Hotel. Barbie It will be held at the interactive art museum on July 21 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets vary in price from $0 to $35.

Barbie Pool Party – Irving

Get in the Malibu Jeep in your best Barbie swimsuit to The Westin Irving Convention Center on July 22. From noon to 6 p.m., the resort will have a live Dj accompanied by food and drinks.

Barbie Brunch – Dallas

Join La Neta in Dallas for a fabulous Barbie brunch on July 23rd from Noon to 4 p.m.! Hosted by RHOD’s LeeAnne Locken, this event promises to be a “glamorous and fun-filled experience”, according to their Instagram.