While it’s not quite time to throw on your dog’s winter coat yet, “cute dog fall” is the perfect excuse to go shopping for the best dog sweaters. If your dog needs a little extra something to keep them cozy as the temperatures drop — or maybe you just want to take the opportunity to dress them up — sweaters and dog hoodies offer a little bit of warmth and a whole lot of style. It’s the “cozy girl fall” TikTok trend, only for dogs.

Do dogs need sweaters?

Not every dog needs a sweater, hoodie or coat during the colder months. In fact, some pet owners enjoy buying their dog sweaters simply because they’re cute and stylish. Dog sweaters can make for adorable photos, but unless your dog is small, a senior dog or has extremely short fur, most dogs don’t need one.

However, some dogs may need an extra boost of warmth once the temperatures get chillier. These pups likely need the help of an additional layer in the dead of winter rather than fall, but still, a sweater can come in handy. When looking to buy a dog sweater, consider the material it’s made from, how warm it is, the style and if it slips on easily.

Mihachi Turtleneck Dog Sweater

You can find this popular dog turtleneck in khaki, pink, fuchsia, lake blue, navy blue, red and smoky gray. It features a tightly stitched, knitted pattern design and has a convenient leash hole, so your dog can wear it during walks.

Kooltail Plaid Dog Hoodie

This sweater features a plaid design, a drawstring hood and a solid-colored back pocket that looks like a traditional human sweatshirt pocket. Its plaid pattern is available in five colors, as well as options with a plaid pawprint on the back. Unlike some other dog sweaters, it has longer sleeves for keeping the legs of short-haired dogs warmer.

Kuoser Cable-Knit Dog Sweater

A traditional cable knit, this pet sweater can be worn by both dogs and cats. It’s made from soft, breathable fabric, is pullover style and is conveniently machine-washable.

Fitwarm Knitted Dog Pullover

Part sweater, part hoodie, this pullover has a solid color design with fall-friendly plaid accents. It’s extremely cozy with longer sleeves for more leg coverage, and the bum is emblazoned with the leather Fitwarm logo.

Kyeese Reflective Yarn Dog Sweater

Available in khaki brown, navy blue, green, red and dark red, this dog sweater is made from acrylic yarn that’s outfitted with reflective properties for safe nighttime walking. It has a round neck and a square-cut belly for ultimate comfort.

Hapee Argyle Dog Sweater

Made of acrylic yarn, this dog sweater has a standout argyle design. It has a longer neck (though not quite turtleneck length) for a windproof, warming effect and it comes in four different styles and colors.

Kyeese Knit Dog Pullover

This knit pullover comes in various size ranges, including extra small, extra large, and XXL. It features a cable-knit weave made from metallic gold yarn in a turtleneck style.

Stinky G Tangerine Aran Dog Sweater

Available in bright colors including blue, orange, millennial pink, mint, olive green, pink and violet, this sweater features a popped collar and folded-over sleeves that feel very humanlike.

Expawlorer Plaid Dog Hoodie

Luxury brand-inspired, this plaid dog sweater has a solid-colored back pocket and a windproof hood that fits tightly around the ears to prevent wind from getting in. It’s made from 100% polyester fabric, so it’s long-lasting and durable enough to survive the cold temperatures. It’s also machine-washable and dryer-friendly.

Iecoii Knit Dog Sweater

This sweater has a thick turtleneck neckline and three-quarter sleeves designed to warm up your dogs’ legs. It has a cable-knit weave made of soft material and comes in seven sizes, from extra small all the way up to 3XL.

Billie Ivory Eyelash Knit Dog Sweater

Made from acrylic and nylon, this Furb exclusive is fuzzy all over and has a cowl-neck that can be either folded or bunched, depending on your preferred style. It’s designed with a longer torso and has an oversized fit.

The Blueberry Pet Chenille Dog Sweater is made from soft chenille fabric and is available in color options including mustard yellow, burgundy red, dark plum and more.

Available in pink or gray patterns, the Fitwarm Color Block Sweater also has seasonal options like a fall-friendly orange and yellow color block and a red and green holiday sweater, too.

The Kyeese Plaid Sweater Dress is half cable-knit, half dress with a pleated plaid skirt and bow that sits just at your pup’s bottom.

Take your pet’s jumper to the next level with the Fitwarm Knitted Turtleneck Winter Outfit, which extends to their neck and legs like a full-body PJ set.

If you love a pup in a print, the Pasrld Leopard Dog Knitwear Turtleneck features a leopard pattern in multiple color options.

