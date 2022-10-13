DALLAS (KDAF) — The Houston Astros are swinging their bats, fighting to get past the Seattle Mariners to move on from the Divisional Series and the Dallas Cowboys are looking to beat the unbeaten rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night so, winning will be important. Good thing someone near Houston is getting the winning party started with a Texas lottery payday.

The lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Wednesday night’s drawing was sold near the city of Houston, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #LeagueCity! #TexasLottery#Texas.”

The ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers from the Oct. 12 drawing to net the big win: 6, 9, 11, 25, and 31. It was sold at Circle K on League City Parkway in League City; the ticket wasn’t a Quick Pick.

The winner will have to claim the ticket no later than 180 days after the draw date, according to the Texas Lottery.