DALLAS(KDAF)— Texas, we have a problem…a winning problem. A lucky person in Texas won $25,000.

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning#CashFive ticket from Tuesday’s drawing was sold in NavostaTX! #TexasLottery#Texas.

The ticket matched all five winning numbers from the April 4 drawing (8,10, 11, 13, and 28). It was sold at Brookshire on 309 N Lasalle St in Navasota; the ticket was a Quick Pick.

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”