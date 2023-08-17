To mark Aug. 17 as National Thirft Shop Day, Lawn Love ranked 2023's Best Cities for Thrifting.

DALLAS (KDAF) — For some, thrifting is a way to save money without breaking the bank. For others, it’s about the environment.

As the environment changes around us, many have ditched fast fashion and found ways to access sustainable clothing. Including Dallas, which has recently ranked sixth in the nation for cities best for thrifting.

“We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on five categories. We looked at access to thrift stores, consignment shops, flea markets, and specialty reuse stores — like Goodwill boutiques and Habitat for Humanity ReStores,” Love Lawn said.

Dallas joins, Houston (ranked No. 3), San Antonio (ranked No. 4) and Austin (No. 10) as the Texas cities for sustainability fashion. “All four cities have abundant thrift stores, consignment shops, and estate sales. Houston stands out with the most Habitat for Humanity ReStores and 2nd-highest number of thrift stores in our ranking.”

