DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas we have another way to cool off this summer thanks to the popular cookie dessert franchise, Insomnia Cookies.

Their latest treat is a simple childhood favorite, Cookies IN Ice Cream, which is now available in stores nationwide. “Mixing its warm, delicious cookies into Insomnia’s own formula of super premium ice cream, the “dreamium come true” dessert creation will have Insomniacs across the country licking up every last drip all summer long,” Insomnia said in a release.

New ice cream flavors include but are not limited to, traditional Vanilla and Chocolate as well as Peaches ‘N Cheesecake and Cookie D’ough.

To see where you can pick your Cookies IN Ice Cream treat, visit here.