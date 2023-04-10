DALLAS(KDAF)— The Lone Star State is well-known for its preference for large vehicles, with pickups, Ford, and Toyota topping the list as the most popular cars.

Texas’ most common cars and trucks were listed by Housegrail, an online home improvement site.

Housegrail said “Texas is a state that’s known for liking things bigger. This tends to apply to their cars too. However, many people in Texas also work on ranches and farms, which makes it necessary for them to purchase trucks and other similar vehicles”.

Take a look at their list of the top 8 most popular cars in Texas and see if you can spot your favorite.

Toyota Camry Ford F150 Nissan Altima Chevrolet Silverado Toyota Corolla Honda Accord Honda Civic Ford Focus