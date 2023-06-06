DALLAS (KDAF) — Legendary stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle is coming to Dallas later in June.

Chappelle will take center stage at the American Airlines Center on Thursday, June 29. This won’t be the comedian’s first time in Dallas. In 2013, he headlined the Oddball Comedy and Curiosity Festival, and four years later, he performed at the Toyota Music Factory in 2017.

He will also have shows at the Toyota Center in Houston on July 1, AT&T Center in San Antonio on July 12, and a show in Austin at the Moody Center on July 14.

Tickets are already on sale starting at $89.50 and up. You can purchase your Dallas tickets from TicketMaster here.