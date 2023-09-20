The video above is from a previous segment

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is one of the states experiencing continued job resignations, despite the nationwide decline in the “Great Resignation” trend, according to new data by WalletHub.

WalletHub explains the trend:

“The U.S. experienced a phenomenon dubbed the “Great Resignation,” where millions of Americans quit their jobs each month, many of whom were unsatisfied with their pay or working conditions.”

West Virginia leads the list of states with the highest job resignation rates, Texas ranked at No. 21. With the latest month of resignation rates at 2.90% and in the last 12 months 2.93%, as stated on the list.

The data indicates that certain areas within Texas are witnessing frequent job resignations, likely attributed to factors like salary and working conditions.

The list provides a ranking of job resignation rates based on data that shows how frequently people in the U.S. are leaving their places of employment.

