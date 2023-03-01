DALLAS (KDAF) — What could you do with $1 million in 2023? You may want to hold off for a while on quitting your 9-5, but you can sure maximize taking time off and travel almost anywhere you want.

The Texas Lottery reports a resident near Austin won $1 million from the scratch ticket game, $1,000,000 Crossword, “A Dripping Springs resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword.”

It was bought at H-E-B Food Store on East Highway 290 in the city of Dripping Springs. The big winner has decided to remain anonymous. However, they did speak to the lottery on the big win.

“I didn’t believe it,” the claimant told the Texas Lottery about the moment they realized they won. “I thought there was a mistake, because I couldn’t find the 10th word. My 10th word was ‘Aha.’ I called a friend to verify. I thought if I couldn’t find the 10th word, the prize would be $20,000 instead of $1 million – which would still have been a good prize.”

The winner also said that this wasn’t the first time winning some serious cash from playing the lottery, “I won $20,000 in 2008 off another scratch-off,” the claimant said.