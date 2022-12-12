ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — Two teams in each division remain and there’s history to be made at AT&T Stadium for four days in December, and you can watch it all unfold from home.

Starting with the Class 1A 6-Man championships Dec. 14 all the way through the Class 6A championships Dec. 17, schools have a chance to etch their names in Texas high school football history.

All of the games will be aired on Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports Southwest Extra. There are three games per day during the state championship week with 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. kickoff times on Dec. 14, then kickoffs at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. the remaining three nights.

Bally Sports Southwest’s highlight and breakdown show “Ford Championship Live” will be sandwiched between games at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 15-17 and a full preview show will air at 6 p.m. Dec. 12.

Below are the dates and times of the games. Check the channel guide below or consult your TV provider to find Bally Sports Southwest.

There’s also a streaming option if you have a TV subscription that includes Bally Sports Southwest or if you have an account with Bally Sports+.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

11 a.m. – Class 1A-Division II 6-Man championship: Benjamin vs. Loraine

2 p.m. – Class 1A-Division I 6-Man championship: Westbrook vs. Abbott

7 p.m. – Class 2A-Division II championship: Mart vs. Albany

Thursday, Dec. 15

11 a.m. – Class 2A-Division I championship: Hawley vs. Refugio

3 p.m. – Class 3A-Division II championship: Gunter vs. Poth

7 p.m. – Class 3A-Division I championship: Franklin vs. Brock

Friday, Dec. 16

11 a.m. – Class 4A-Division II championship: Wimberley vs. Carthage

3 p.m. – Class 4A-Division I championship: China Spring vs. Boerne

7 p.m. – Class 5A-Division II championship: Port Neches-Groves vs. South Oak Cliff

Saturday, Dec. 17

11 a.m. – Class 5A-Division I championship: College Station vs. Aledo

3 p.m. – Class 6A-Division II championship: Vandegrift vs. DeSoto

7 p.m. – Class 6A-Division I championship: Galena Park North Shore vs. Duncanville

Find Bally Sports Southwest in the Austin area

DirecTV/DirectTV Stream: Channel 676

AT&T U-verse: 753 (SD) 1753 (HD)

Spectrum: 54

Grande Communications: 55 (SD) 1155 (HD)

Streaming: BallySports.com, Bally Sports app with a subscription to Bally Sports+