DALLAS (KDAF) — Tax season is alive in the US and while some people are excited about their returns, others are waiting until the very last minute to pay up the money they owe the government.

“Every year, the average U.S. household pays nearly $11,000 in federal income taxes. And while we’re all faced with that same obligation, there is significant difference when it comes to state and local taxes. Taxpayers in the most tax-expensive states, for instance, pay two times more than those in the cheapest states,” WalletHub said in a recent study finding the states with the highest and lowest tax rates.

The question becomes, what states are in the top and bottom 10 and where did Texas land? Well, with one being the lowest, WalletHub ranked Texas No. 41:

Effective total state and local tax rates on the median U.S. household at 12.73%

Annual state and local taxes on the median U.S. household at $8,846

Percentage difference between state & U.S. average at 18.21%

Annual state and local taxes on the median state household at $8,006

The study added, “Surprisingly, though, low income taxes don’t always mean low taxes as a whole. For example, while the state of Washington’s citizens don’t pay income tax, they still end up spending over 8% of their annual income on sales and excise taxes.

“Texas residents also don’t pay income tax, but spend 1.74% of their income on real estate taxes, one of the highest rates in the country. Compare these to California, where residents owe almost 5% of their income in sales and excise taxes, and just 0.75% in real estate tax.”