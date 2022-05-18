DALLAS (STACKER) — The national average price of regular gasoline broke its record high yet again on Monday, reaching $4.48 per gallon, according to data from AAA. Except for Georgia, Kansas, and Oklahoma, every state now has average gas prices above $4.00 per gallon.

In addition to high crude oil prices hovering at $114 per barrel, the U.S. is also paying more for summer-grade fuel. Summer gasoline blends, which are federally mandated to be produced between May 1 and Sept. 15, have lower Reid vapor pressure, making them less likely to evaporate in warmer weather. Summer blends can cost an extra ​​15 cents per gallon on average.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Texas. Gas prices are as of May 16. State gas tax data is from World Population Review. Two states, Connecticut and Georgia, have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers as the cost of gas increases.

Texas by the numbers

– Gas current price: $4.15

– Week change: +$0.16 (+3.9%)

– Year change: +$1.39 (+50.4%)

– Gas tax: $0.20 per gallon (#42 highest among all states)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.15 (5/16/22)

– Diesel current price: $5.23

– Week change: -$0.01 (-0.3%)

– Year change: +$2.34 (+80.8%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.25 (5/11/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Texas

#1. Texarkana (TX only): $4.28

#2. El Paso: $4.22

#3. Dallas: $4.21

#4. Longview: $4.20

#5. College Station-Bryan: $4.20

#6. Fort Worth-Arlington: $4.20

#7. Odessa: $4.19

#8. Midland: $4.18

#9. Beaumont-Port Arthur: $4.17

#10. Houston: $4.17

#11. Galveston-Texas City: $4.16

#12. Tyler: $4.16

#13. Sherman-Denison: $4.15

#14. Austin-San Marcos: $4.15

#15. Abilene: $4.13

#16. Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood: $4.12

#17. Waco: $4.11

#18. San Angelo: $4.10

#19. Victoria: $4.07

#20. Corpus Christi: $4.06

#21. San Antonio: $4.05

#22. Wichita Falls: $4.04

#23. Laredo: $4.03

#24. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission: $4.01

#25. Brownsville-Harlingen: $4.00

#26. Lubbock: $3.97

#27. Amarillo: $3.91

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $5.98

#2. Hawaii: $5.32

#3. Nevada: $5.18

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Kansas: $3.99

#2. Georgia: $4.00

#3. Oklahoma: $4.00

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162