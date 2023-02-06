Gas prices have largely held steady over the last several days as freezing weather and ice crushed Texas and other parts of the southern U.S. keeping Americans home.

Despite the cold weather in some regions demand for gas rose slightly, but supplies of gasoline are also on the rise which has, “helped to limit pump price increases,” according to AAA.

A gallon of gas was $3.49 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Texas. Gas prices are as of February 3. The state gas tax data is from World Population Review.

Utah and Colorado saw gas prices increase the most of any other states while Delaware, Ohio, and Florida saw gas prices per gallon decline several cents.

Texas by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.12

– Week change: -$0.02 (-0.5%)

– Year change: +$0.04 (+1.4%)

– Gas tax: $0.20 per gallon (#42 highest among all states)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.70 (6/15/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.19

– Week change: -$0.05 (-1.1%)

– Year change: +$0.74 (+21.5%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.33 (6/19/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Texas

#1. El Paso: $3.29

#2. Midland: $3.24

#3. Odessa: $3.21

#4. Texarkana (TX only): $3.20

#5. Dallas: $3.17

#6. Sherman-Denison: $3.16

#7. Fort Worth-Arlington: $3.16

#8. College Station-Bryan: $3.15

#9. Austin-San Marcos: $3.13

#10. Longview: $3.13

#11. Amarillo: $3.11

#12. Tyler: $3.10

#13. Abilene: $3.10

#14. Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood: $3.10

#15. Galveston-Texas City: $3.10

#16. Wichita Falls: $3.09

#17. Beaumont-Port Arthur: $3.08

#18. San Antonio: $3.08

#19. Waco: $3.08

#20. Houston: $3.07

#21. Laredo: $3.07

#22. San Angelo: $3.05

#23. Lubbock: $3.03

#24. Victoria: $3.02

#25. Brownsville-Harlingen: $3.02

#26. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission: $3.01

#27. Corpus Christi: $3.00

States with the most expensive gas

#1. Hawaii: $4.93

#2. California: $4.60

#3. Washington: $4.13

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Texas: $3.12

#2. Mississippi: $3.15

#3. Missouri: $3.16

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162