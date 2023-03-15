DALLAS (KDAF)— We feel lost and confused, so you’re telling me… we’ve pronounced Whataburger wrong this whole time?

Texans have and will always acknowledge Whataburger as part of the family. and just like most family members, sometimes explanations are needed.

The powerhouse food chain is setting the record straight after correcting everyone on Twitter Thursday, March 9.

Whataburger makes it clear that there is only one correct way to say their name, “WAT-ER-BRR-GRRR.” They also announced they are planning to bring back a fan-favorite, the Chili Cheese Burger.