DALLAS (KDAF) — For a cool $150 and some luck on your side, you could be the owner of Houston’s own Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low Sail and Ridgerock.

Dropping on Nike’s SNKRS app will be the Travis Scott 1 Lows on Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

Check out Nike’s description of the shoe, “Travis Scott—hip-hop artist, record label founder, and Houston, Texas native—continues to remix the AJ1 Low, bringing a coveted look back to the streets. Staying true to Scott’s love for earth tones and a worn-in look, this version incorporates an aged effect on the midsole with matching laces and tumbled leather overlays. Premium nubuck leather and Cactus Jack branding on the tongue, left heel and sock liners will keep heads turning. And for those who do a double-take, the Swoosh is indeed backwards—now a signature touch on Scott’s designs.”

The shoes have already sold out at shop.travisscott.com. The shoes will more than likely be a raffle-style sale and not on a first come first serve basis.