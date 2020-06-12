Houston unveils COVID-19 warning system

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston area officials have unveiled a new color-coded threat-level warning system for the public amid growing concerns local COVID-19 related hospitalizations are at their highest levels since the pandemic began and have steadily risen as the state has continued to reopen.

Data shows that in Harris County, where Houston is located, the number of people hospitalized with suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 has increased by 62% since May 1, when Texas began to reopen. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo says the new warning system will provide clear guidance on what the public can do to help avoid a crisis.