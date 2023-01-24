DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, there’s not much to say about the Houston Texans 2022-23 NFL season other than, hopefully, it’s better next year. However, a resident of H-Town has become a big winner by themselves thanks to the lottery.

The Texas Lottery reports a Houstonian has claimed a $1 million prize from the Mega Millions lottery game, “A Houston resident claimed a second-tier Mega Millions® prize worth $1,000,002 for the drawing on Jan. 13.”

This ticket was purchased at Sunrise Super Stop on Richmond Avenue in the city of Houston; the big winner has decided to remain anonymous. The lottery said this Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the winning numbers but not the Mega Ball.

“Mega Millions is played by choosing five numbers from a field of 70 and one Mega Ball number from the second field of 25 numbers. To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn including the Mega Ball,” the lottery said.