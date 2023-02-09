DALLAS (KDAF) — Whoever said Texas was just a Tex-Mex, barbecue, and steakhouse state needs to revise their way of food thinking because the Lone State knows how to do all of that and rock the pizza world into gear.

Thursday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day which is a day of celebration for one of the greatest food creations known to mankind.

“It’s hard to imagine that before World War II, pizza was little known outside of Italy or Italian immigrant communities. This cheesy disc went from a niche cultural meal to the star of the show anywhere it turns up! Let’s hear it for pizza,” National Today said.

So, where are the best pizza spots in America? We checked out a report from Gayot to answer that very question, and the top spot belongs in Texas!

Coming in at No. 1 was Houston’s Bollo Woodfired Pizza!

“Houston’s Bollo Woodfired Pizza sources real buffalo mozzarella and 00 flour from Italy. Of course, there’s a Margherita pie on the menu; however, the true standouts are the Biancos, like the Bianco de Bollo with a base of extra virgin olive oil, basil, tomatoes and mozzarella,” the report said.