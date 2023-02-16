DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning isn’t everything in life, and sometimes you go through spells of losing, similar to what the Houston Texans went through this past NFL season. However, there’s nothing better than getting a signature win to brighten up your spirits, like, for example, winning millions of dollars by playing the lottery.

The Texas Lottery reports a Houston resident is $2 million richer after claiming a secondary Powerball prize, “A Houston resident claimed a Powerball® prize worth $2 million for the drawing on Feb. 6.”

This ticket was bought at H-E-B Food Store on Bellaire Boulevard in the city of Houston; the big winner has also decided to remain anonymous.

It was able to match all five of the winning numbers drawn excluding the Powerball from this early February drawing.