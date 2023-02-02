DALLAS (KDAF) – Food is one of the best ways to celebrate cultures from around the world, and America is one of the most diverse nations on the planet as it’s filled with cuisines from the largest and smallest pockets of earth.

When it comes to states, Texas leads the way with diversity alongside others like New York and California. That’s why it’s no surprise that an eatery in Houston was named among the 25 best West African restaurants in the country by Yelp.

“From Jollof rice to Suya, West African cuisine consists of influences from sixteen individual countries. All of the regions have their own rich cultures, yet a few factors are similar between their dishes: unmatched flavors, spice, and grains,” the report said.

Coming in at No. 4 on the list was Houston’s ChopnBlok! The restaurant shares that its purpose is, “To share the beauty of West African culture through foods that reshape society’s daily routine.”

Its food takes a contemporary approach to traditional, West African cuisine.