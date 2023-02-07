DALLAS (KDAF) — Carbs can be your friend at any time of the year and one of the best carbs known to mankind is pasta; there aren’t many pasta dishes out there as delicious as fettuccine alfredo.

We’re talking pasta and fettuccine alfredo on Tuesday, February 7 as it is National Fettuccine Alfredo Day! “Fettuccine Alfredo is an Italian (obviously) pasta dish consisting of fresh fettuccine tossed with butter and Parmesan cheese. It’s simple yet delicious. It’s so tasty that it deserves a day all to itself. Whether you are dining out or doing a spot of home cooking, make sure that Fettuccine Alfredo is on the menu on February 7,” National Today said.

While this dish is popular all over the world, what restaurant has the most popular pasta dish in your state? We checked out a report from Eat This, Not That! to answer that very question.

To find the best pasta dish in Texas, you’ll have to travel down to Houston and get Paulie’s Canestri alla Funghi at Paulie’s!

“Paulie’s Canestri alla Funghi is the star of the show, with over one hundred raving reviews on Yelp. Tossed with crimini and shiitake mushrooms, garlic, sage, and folded into rich marsala cream, our stomachs are grumbling just talking about this entree. One word of warning—the size of this dish is said to be enough to “feed an army.” Come hungry or leave with ample leftovers,” the report said.