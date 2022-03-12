DALLAS (STACKER) — Whether you’ve lived in Texas your whole life or are planning a trip there for the first time, there are plenty of things to do no matter your tastes. From historic landmarks and museums to stunning parks and hiking trails, Stacker compiled a list of the highest things to do in Texas on Tripadvisor.

The list includes must-see sites, unusual activities off the beaten path, iconic buildings and museums, and plenty of places you’re likely to have heard of and still others that may be new to you. Whether you’re a seasoned local or looking for something fun to do during your visit, we’ve got you covered. Keep reading for the highest-rated things to do in Texas.

#30. The Buddy Holly Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (548 reviews)

– Category: Speciality Museums

#29. Grapevine Historic Main Street District

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,426 reviews)

– Category: Historic Walking Areas

#28. Fort Worth Water Gardens

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,666 reviews)

– Category: Parks, Gardens

#27. Cowgirls and Cowboys in the West

– Rating: 5 / 5 (939 reviews)

– Category: Ranches

#26. Dallas Arboretum & Botanical Gardens

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,782 reviews)

– Category: Parks, Gardens

#25. Padre Island National Seashore

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,858 reviews)

– Category: National Parks, Beaches

#24. Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,281 reviews)

– Category: Historic Sites, Historic Walking Areas

#23. Port Aransas Beach

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,063 reviews)

– Category: Beaches

#22. Sundance Square

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,712 reviews)

– Category: Neighborhoods, Points of Interest & Landmarks

#21. Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,061 reviews)

– Category: Speciality Museums

#20. AT&T Stadium

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,918 reviews)

– Category: Arenas & Stadiums

#19. Barton Springs Pool

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,719 reviews)

– Category: Bodies of Water, Hot Springs & Geysers

#18. Lady Bird Lake Hike-and-Bike Trail

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,695 reviews)

– Category: Hiking Trails

#17. Scenic Drive – Overlook

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,035 reviews)

– Category: Scenic Drives

#16. Gruene Historic District

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (953 reviews)

– Category: Ghost Towns

#15. Sea Turtle, Inc.

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,016 reviews)

– Category: Nature & Wildlife Areas

#14. Cameron Park Zoo

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (987 reviews)

– Category: Zoos

#13. Texas State Aquarium

– Rating: 4 / 5 (2,476 reviews)

– Category: Aquariums

#12. Waco Suspension Bridge

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,015 reviews)

– Category: Bridges

#11. National Museum of the Pacific War

– Rating: 5 / 5 (3,729 reviews)

– Category: Military Museums, History Museums

#10. Lake Texoma

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

– Category: Bodies of Water

#9. USS Lexington Museum on the Bay

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,348 reviews)

– Category: Military Museums, History Museums

#8. Waco Mammoth National Monument

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,146 reviews)

– Category: Speciality Museums

#7. Fort Worth Zoo

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,404 reviews)

– Category: Zoos

#6. Galveston – Port Bolivar Ferry

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,102 reviews)

– Category: Ferries

#5. Natural Bridge Caverns

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,839 reviews)

– Category: Caverns & Caves

#4. The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (9,125 reviews)

– Category: Speciality Museums

#3. The Houston Museum of Natural Science

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,995 reviews)

– Category: Speciality Museums, Science Museums

#2. San Antonio River Walk

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26,359 reviews)

– Category: Scenic Walking Areas

#1. Texas State Capitol

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7,835 reviews)

– Category: Historic Sites, Architectural Buildings

