DALLAS (STACKER) — Great golf courses are judged as such due in large part to three major factors: greens, hazards, and the properties themselves. Other layering affects these calls, too—from turf quality to routing to clubhouse amenities and even the area’s climate or other attractions.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest golf courses in Texas on Tripadvisor. These courses feature a host of attractive features, a sense of exclusivity and luxury, and challenging routing for even the most competitive golfers. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite home-state courses made the list—and perhaps to make a bucket list for courses you’ve yet to try.

#25. The Golf Club Fossil Creek

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

– Address: 3401 Clubgate Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76137-2919

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Vaaler Creek Golf Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Address: 228 Jeff Vaughn, Blanco, TX 78606-5809

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. Galveston Country Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

– Address: 14228 Stewart Rd, Galveston, Galveston Island, TX 77554-7710

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. Coyote Ridge Golf Club

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)

– Address: 1640 W Hebron Pkwy, Carrollton, TX 75010-6337

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Sky Creek Ranch Golf Club

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Address: 600 Promontory Dr, Keller, TX 76248-7332

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#20. Stonebriar Country Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Address: 5050 Country Club Dr, Frisco, TX 75034-6820

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Horseshoe Bay Resort – Applerock Course

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Address: 2655 Bay W Blvd, Horseshoe Bay, TX 78657

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. The Bandit Golf Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

– Address: 6019 Fm 725, New Braunfels, TX 78130-8755

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Blackhorse Golf Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)

– Address: 12205 Fry Rd, Cypress, TX 77433-3315

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Squaw Valley Golf Course

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

– Address: 2439 E Highway 67, Glen Rose, TX 76043-6033

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. The Tribute at the Colony

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

– Address: 1000 Boyd Road, The Colony, TX 75056-6520

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Tour 18 Houston

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)

– Address: 3102 Farm to Market 1960 E, Humble, TX 77338

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Moody Gardens Golf Course

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)

– Address: 1700 Sydnor Ln, Galveston, Galveston Island, TX 77554-6306

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Butterfield Trail Golf Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

– Address: 1858 Cottonwoods, El Paso, TX 79925-4400

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. The Quarry Golf Club

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)

– Address: 444 E Basse Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209-8327

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Texas Star Golf Course

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)

– Address: 1400 Texas Star Pkwy, Euless, TX 76040-6865

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Max Starcke Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (56 reviews)

– Address: 650 River Dr W, Seguin, TX 78155

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Wolfdancer Golf Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (86 reviews)

– Address: 575 Hyatt Lost Pines Rd, Cedar Creek, TX 78612-4136

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Cowboys Golf Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (86 reviews)

– Address: 1600 Fairway Dr, Grapevine, TX 76051-2092

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. La Cantera Golf Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (118 reviews)

– Address: 16641 La Cantera Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78256-2401

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Lockhart State Park

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (95 reviews)

– Address: 2012 State Park Rd, Lockhart, TX 78644-9711

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Four Seasons Resort and Club at Colinas

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (91 reviews)

– Address: 4150 N Macarthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75038-6417

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Palmer Course at La Cantera

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (244 reviews)

– Address: 17865 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX 78255-2214

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Memorial Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (361 reviews)

– Address: 6501 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77007-7021

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Hermann Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,067 reviews)

– Address: 6201A Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030-1709

– Read more on Tripadvisor