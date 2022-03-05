DALLAS (STACKER) — Great golf courses are judged as such due in large part to three major factors: greens, hazards, and the properties themselves. Other layering affects these calls, too—from turf quality to routing to clubhouse amenities and even the area’s climate or other attractions.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest golf courses in Texas on Tripadvisor. These courses feature a host of attractive features, a sense of exclusivity and luxury, and challenging routing for even the most competitive golfers. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite home-state courses made the list—and perhaps to make a bucket list for courses you’ve yet to try.
#25. The Golf Club Fossil Creek
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
– Address: 3401 Clubgate Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76137-2919
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#24. Vaaler Creek Golf Club
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
– Address: 228 Jeff Vaughn, Blanco, TX 78606-5809
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#23. Galveston Country Club
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
– Address: 14228 Stewart Rd, Galveston, Galveston Island, TX 77554-7710
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#22. Coyote Ridge Golf Club
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)
– Address: 1640 W Hebron Pkwy, Carrollton, TX 75010-6337
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#21. Sky Creek Ranch Golf Club
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)
– Address: 600 Promontory Dr, Keller, TX 76248-7332
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#20. Stonebriar Country Club
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
– Address: 5050 Country Club Dr, Frisco, TX 75034-6820
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#19. Horseshoe Bay Resort – Applerock Course
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
– Address: 2655 Bay W Blvd, Horseshoe Bay, TX 78657
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#18. The Bandit Golf Club
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
– Address: 6019 Fm 725, New Braunfels, TX 78130-8755
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#17. Blackhorse Golf Club
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)
– Address: 12205 Fry Rd, Cypress, TX 77433-3315
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#16. Squaw Valley Golf Course
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
– Address: 2439 E Highway 67, Glen Rose, TX 76043-6033
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#15. The Tribute at the Colony
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
– Address: 1000 Boyd Road, The Colony, TX 75056-6520
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#14. Tour 18 Houston
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)
– Address: 3102 Farm to Market 1960 E, Humble, TX 77338
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#13. Moody Gardens Golf Course
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)
– Address: 1700 Sydnor Ln, Galveston, Galveston Island, TX 77554-6306
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#12. Butterfield Trail Golf Club
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)
– Address: 1858 Cottonwoods, El Paso, TX 79925-4400
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#11. The Quarry Golf Club
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)
– Address: 444 E Basse Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209-8327
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#10. Texas Star Golf Course
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)
– Address: 1400 Texas Star Pkwy, Euless, TX 76040-6865
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#9. Max Starcke Park
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (56 reviews)
– Address: 650 River Dr W, Seguin, TX 78155
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#8. Wolfdancer Golf Club
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (86 reviews)
– Address: 575 Hyatt Lost Pines Rd, Cedar Creek, TX 78612-4136
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#7. Cowboys Golf Club
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (86 reviews)
– Address: 1600 Fairway Dr, Grapevine, TX 76051-2092
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#6. La Cantera Golf Club
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (118 reviews)
– Address: 16641 La Cantera Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78256-2401
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#5. Lockhart State Park
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (95 reviews)
– Address: 2012 State Park Rd, Lockhart, TX 78644-9711
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#4. Four Seasons Resort and Club at Colinas
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (91 reviews)
– Address: 4150 N Macarthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75038-6417
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#3. Palmer Course at La Cantera
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (244 reviews)
– Address: 17865 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX 78255-2214
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#2. Memorial Park
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (361 reviews)
– Address: 6501 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77007-7021
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#1. Hermann Park
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,067 reviews)
– Address: 6201A Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030-1709
– Read more on Tripadvisor