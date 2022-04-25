(STACKER) — With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Sherman that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

#11. Sweetberries Cafe

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Address: 1835 Texoma Pkwy, Sherman, TX 75090-2615

#10. Taste Of China

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Address: 4801 Texoma Pkwy, Sherman, TX 75090-2060

#9. Chipotle Mexican Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings:

– Type of cuisine: Mexican

– Address: 875 E North Creek Dr, Sherman, TX 75090

#8. LaMesa Mexican Restaurante & Cantina

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (80 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican

– Address: 2124 Texoma Pkwy, Sherman, TX 75090-2622

#7. Lupe’s Tamales

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Spanish

– Address: 129 E Wall St, Sherman, TX 75090-5930

#6. Teriyaki Jar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Japanese

– Address: 114 S Woods St, Sherman, TX 75092-7324

#5. Braum’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

– Address: 2506 N US Highway 75, Sherman, TX 75090-2876

#4. Italian Affair Pizza

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Address: 104 N Woods St, Sherman, TX 75090

#3. College Street Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Diner

– Address: 900 N Broughton St, Sherman, TX 75090-4750

#2. Gourmet China

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Address: 4909 Texoma Pkwy Ste 101, Sherman, TX 75090-2099

#1. La Placita

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Latin, Central American

– Address: 1015 W Houston St, Sherman, TX 75092-7313

