(STACKER) — Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Sherman-Denison, TX, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

In Sherman, the annual mean wage is $44,020 or 24.4% lower than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $157,780. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Respiratory therapists

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $60,770

– #151 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,190

– Employment: 133,410

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,330)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($101,690)

#49. Healthcare social workers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $60,810

– #133 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,310

– Employment: 173,860

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($105,600)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,890)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,340)

#48. Physical therapist assistants

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $60,980

– #118 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $60,740

– Employment: 93,660

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($85,960)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($76,390)

#47. Career/technical education teachers, secondary school

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $61,090

– #132 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,960

– Employment: 84,360

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,160)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,490)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($115,060)

#46. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $61,290

– #336 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $75,060

– Employment: 665,870

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)

#45. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $61,440

– #159 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,030

– Employment: 234,680

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,610)

#44. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $61,730

– #257 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $79,060

– Employment: 123,940

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)

— Salinas, CA ($110,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,490)

#43. Career/technical education teachers, postsecondary

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $62,520

– #88 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,130

– Employment: 105,440

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($116,850)

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($97,110)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,200)

#42. Educational, guidance, and career counselors and advisors

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $63,080

– #110 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,090

– Employment: 296,370

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,540)

— Napa, CA ($90,530)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($87,860)

#41. Instructional coordinators

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $66,480

– #175 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,560

– Employment: 184,740

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salem, OR ($93,890)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($93,760)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,430)

#40. Electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $67,100

– #105 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,070

– Employment: 101,450

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fort Collins, CO ($91,980)

— Bakersfield, CA ($90,780)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($88,600)

#39. Logisticians

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $67,900

– #214 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $79,230

– Employment: 189,320

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($115,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,740)

— Kokomo, IN ($101,310)

#38. Civil engineers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $69,050

– #365 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,490

– Employment: 304,310

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

#37. Industrial engineering technologists and technicians

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $70,390

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,230

– Employment: 62,030

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS ($94,360)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($90,460)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($86,020)

#36. Loan officers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $70,420

– #254 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $80,570

– Employment: 340,170

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)

— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)

— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)

#35. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $70,520

– #192 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,590

– Employment: 526,240

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

#34. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $70,890

– #162 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $83,270

– Employment: 80,890

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,060)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,860)

#33. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $71,270

– #289 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $92,320

– Employment: 243,920

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

#32. Registered nurses

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $71,490

– #206 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,590



National

– Annual mean salary: $82,750

– Employment: 3,047,530

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($155,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($151,640)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($146,360)

#31. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $73,750

– #70 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,960

– Employment: 278,140

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

— Salinas, CA ($90,800)

#30. Speech-language pathologists

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $74,080

– #274 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $85,820

– Employment: 147,470

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,260)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,120)

— Salinas, CA ($107,160)

#29. Accountants and auditors

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $75,310

– #155 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200



National

– Annual mean salary: $83,980

– Employment: 1,318,550

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)

#28. Dental hygienists

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $76,130

– #136 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,360

– Employment: 207,190

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($125,750)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,660)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,320)

#27. Social and community service managers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $77,270

– #77 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $76,790

– Employment: 156,400

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($100,530)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,240)

— Charlottesville, VA ($98,200)

#26. Project management specialists

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $77,540

– #321 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $98,420

– Employment: 743,860

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)

#25. Financial and investment analysts

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $79,460

– #206 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $103,020

– Employment: 291,880

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,620)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($133,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,820)

#24. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $83,930

– #292 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150



National

– Annual mean salary: $102,650

– Employment: 274,710

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,880)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,450)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,330)

#23. Management analysts

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $85,840

– #206 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $100,530

– Employment: 768,450

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($135,020)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)

#22. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $86,150

– #198 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $98,760

– Employment: 128,230

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

#21. General and operations managers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $86,730

– #337 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,220



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,250

– Employment: 2,984,920

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

#20. Network and computer systems administrators

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $87,930

– #75 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $91,250

– Employment: 316,760

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)

#19. Industrial engineers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $89,610

– #167 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,200

– Employment: 293,950

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)

— Midland, TX ($129,440)

— Billings, MT ($126,170)

#18. Occupational therapists

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $89,630

– #106 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $89,470

– Employment: 127,830

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,190)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,210)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($113,190)

#17. Construction managers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $91,200

– #257 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $108,210

– Employment: 284,750

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)

— Napa, CA ($145,430)

#16. Computer systems analysts

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $91,520

– #153 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $102,210

– Employment: 505,150

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)

— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

#15. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $91,790

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $93,260

– Employment: 426,870

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($154,880)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,290)

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($121,180)

#14. Medical and health services managers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $97,130

– #322 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $119,840

– Employment: 436,770

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

#13. Administrative services managers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $97,290

– #207 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $113,030

– Employment: 224,620

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)

#12. Software developers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $97,420

– #211 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $120,990

– Employment: 1,364,180

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

#11. Physical therapists

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $100,340

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $92,920

– Employment: 225,350

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($123,190)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,370)

— Midland, TX ($116,880)

#10. Industrial production managers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $101,680

– #293 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $117,780

– Employment: 192,270

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)

— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

#9. Electrical engineers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $108,120

– #70 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $107,890

– Employment: 186,020

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

#8. Sales managers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $114,670

– #256 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $142,390

– Employment: 453,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

#7. Electronics engineers, except computer

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $115,390

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,490

– Employment: 107,170

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)

#6. Nurse practitioners

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $116,020

– #141 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $118,040

– Employment: 234,690

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)

— Napa, CA ($184,700)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)

#5. Computer and information systems managers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $116,040

– #312 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $162,930

– Employment: 485,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

#4. Financial managers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $120,190

– #279 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $153,460

– Employment: 681,070

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

#3. Pharmacists

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $123,860

– #162 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,690

– Employment: 312,550

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)

#2. Lawyers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $125,340

– #118 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $148,030

– Employment: 681,010

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)

#1. Dentists, general

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $157,780

– #210 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $167,160

– Employment: 108,680

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Manchester, NH ($276,510)

— Salinas, CA ($234,410)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)

