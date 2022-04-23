(STACKER) — The average college graduate in 2019 earned $78,000 a year, while the average high school graduate takes home just $45,000, according to research from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. To put it in perspective, the average annual wage for workers in the U.S. that same year was $51,916.27.

Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.

Just because you decide higher education isn’t in the cards doesn’t mean you have to resign yourself to a lifetime of low-paying jobs. You just need to be strategic about the career you choose. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Sherman-Denison, TX using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay the most for high school graduates.

#50. Helpers–pipelayers, plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $35,140 (#55 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,990

– Employment: 55,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($62,520)

— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($51,590)

— Anchorage, AK ($45,980)

– Job description: Help plumbers, pipefitters, steamfitters, or pipelayers by performing duties requiring less skill. Duties include using, supplying, or holding materials or tools, and cleaning work area and equipment.

#49. Welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $35,370 (#372 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 180



National

– Annual mean salary: $46,690

– Employment: 397,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($75,080)

— Wheeling, WV-OH ($74,970)

— Anchorage, AK ($73,790)

– Job description: Use hand-welding, flame-cutting, hand-soldering, or brazing equipment to weld or join metal components or to fill holes, indentations, or seams of fabricated metal products.

#48. Light truck drivers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $35,470 (#287 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 360



National

– Annual mean salary: $41,050

– Employment: 929,470

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,420)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($51,890)

— Anchorage, AK ($51,590)

– Job description: Drive a light vehicle, such as a truck or van, with a capacity of less than 26,001 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW), primarily to pick up merchandise or packages from a distribution center and deliver. May load and unload vehicle.

#47. Interviewers, except eligibility and loan

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $35,490 (#122 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $37,640

– Employment: 173,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,750)

— Port St. Lucie, FL ($53,170)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($51,340)

– Job description: Interview persons by telephone, mail, in person, or by other means for the purpose of completing forms, applications, or questionnaires. Ask specific questions, record answers, and assist persons with completing form. May sort, classify, and file forms.

#46. First-line supervisors of food preparation and serving workers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $35,730 (#216 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 380



National

– Annual mean salary: $37,880

– Employment: 891,540

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($59,490)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($53,350)

— Napa, CA ($53,230)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in preparing and serving food.

#45. Billing and posting clerks

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $35,920 (#301 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $41,610

– Employment: 445,160

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($57,240)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($53,200)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($51,800)

– Job description: Compile, compute, and record billing, accounting, statistical, and other numerical data for billing purposes. Prepare billing invoices for services rendered or for delivery or shipment of goods.

#44. Medical secretaries and administrative assistants

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $36,270 (#192 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 450



National

– Annual mean salary: $39,000

– Employment: 597,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($55,220)

— Salinas, CA ($53,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,020)

– Job description: Perform secretarial duties using specific knowledge of medical terminology and hospital, clinic, or laboratory procedures. Duties may include scheduling appointments, billing patients, and compiling and recording medical charts, reports, and correspondence.

#43. Shipping, receiving, and inventory clerks

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $36,280 (#205 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 330



National

– Annual mean salary: $37,210

– Employment: 727,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($52,310)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($50,180)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($49,530)

– Job description: Verify and maintain records on incoming and outgoing shipments involving inventory. Duties include verifying and recording incoming merchandise or material and arranging for the transportation of products. May prepare items for shipment.

#42. Loan interviewers and clerks

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $36,330 (#275 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $42,780

– Employment: 204,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($53,960)

— North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($52,670)

— Boulder, CO ($52,430)

– Job description: Interview loan applicants to elicit information; investigate applicants’ backgrounds and verify references; prepare loan request papers; and forward findings, reports, and documents to appraisal department. Review loan papers to ensure completeness, and complete transactions between loan establishment, borrowers, and sellers upon approval of loan.

#41. Foundry mold and coremakers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $36,490 (#28 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $38,370

– Employment: 16,090

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($54,680)

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($46,830)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($46,120)

– Job description: Make or form wax or sand cores or molds used in the production of metal castings in foundries.

#40. Customer service representatives

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $36,610 (#156 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 980



National

– Annual mean salary: $38,510

– Employment: 2,833,250

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($49,930)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($47,720)

— Midland, MI ($47,250)

– Job description: Interact with customers to provide basic or scripted information in response to routine inquiries about products and services. May handle and resolve general complaints. Excludes individuals whose duties are primarily installation, sales, repair, and technical support.

#39. Coating, painting, and spraying machine setters, operators, and tenders

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $36,760 (#239 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $42,140

– Employment: 137,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($64,780)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($64,240)

— Harrisonburg, VA ($61,990)

– Job description: Set up, operate, or tend spraying or rolling machines to coat or paint any of a wide variety of products, including glassware, cloth, ceramics, metal, plastic, paper, or wood, with lacquer, silver, copper, rubber, varnish, glaze, enamel, oil, or rust-proofing materials. Includes painters of transportation vehicles such as painters in auto body repair facilities.

#38. Maintenance and repair workers, general

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $37,770 (#295 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 450



National

– Annual mean salary: $43,790

– Employment: 1,357,630

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($58,140)

— Yuba City, CA ($57,930)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($54,820)

– Job description: Perform work involving the skills of two or more maintenance or craft occupations to keep machines, mechanical equipment, or the structure of a building in repair. Duties may involve pipe fitting; HVAC maintenance; insulating; welding; machining; carpentry; repairing electrical or mechanical equipment; installing, aligning, and balancing new equipment; and repairing buildings, floors, or stairs.

#37. Court, municipal, and license clerks

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $38,730 (#194 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $43,490

– Employment: 156,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($68,710)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($61,870)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($60,980)

– Job description: Perform clerical duties for courts of law, municipalities, or governmental licensing agencies and bureaus. May prepare docket of cases to be called; secure information for judges and court; prepare draft agendas or bylaws for town or city council; answer official correspondence; keep fiscal records and accounts; issue licenses or permits; and record data, administer tests, or collect fees.

#36. Dispatchers, except police, fire, and ambulance

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $38,790 (#247 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $44,860

– Employment: 188,450

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($64,710)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($60,510)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($58,920)

– Job description: Schedule and dispatch workers, work crews, equipment, or service vehicles for conveyance of materials, freight, or passengers, or for normal installation, service, or emergency repairs rendered outside the place of business. Duties may include using radio, telephone, or computer to transmit assignments and compiling statistics and reports on work progress.

#35. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $38,870 (#347 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– Employment: 402,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,440)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,620)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($93,320)

– Job description: Operate one or several types of power construction equipment, such as motor graders, bulldozers, scrapers, compressors, pumps, derricks, shovels, tractors, or front-end loaders to excavate, move, and grade earth, erect structures, or pour concrete or other hard surface pavement. May repair and maintain equipment in addition to other duties.

#34. Inspectors, testers, sorters, samplers, and weighers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $39,390 (#291 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $44,580

– Employment: 549,200

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Odessa, TX ($85,040)

— Fairbanks, AK ($80,520)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($67,990)

– Job description: Inspect, test, sort, sample, or weigh nonagricultural raw materials or processed, machined, fabricated, or assembled parts or products for defects, wear, and deviations from specifications. May use precision measuring instruments and complex test equipment.

#33. Insurance claims and policy processing clerks

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $40,320 (#142 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $45,070

– Employment: 240,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($60,640)

— Anchorage, AK ($60,250)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($58,390)

– Job description: Process new insurance policies, modifications to existing policies, and claims forms. Obtain information from policyholders to verify the accuracy and completeness of information on claims forms, applications and related documents, and company records. Update existing policies and company records to reflect changes requested by policyholders and insurance company representatives.

#32. Carpenters

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $40,390 (#307 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $54,200

– Employment: 699,300

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,950)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($82,300)

— Hanford-Corcoran, CA ($79,870)

– Job description: Construct, erect, install, or repair structures and fixtures made of wood and comparable materials, such as concrete forms; building frameworks, including partitions, joists, studding, and rafters; and wood stairways, window and door frames, and hardwood floors. May also install cabinets, siding, drywall, and batt or roll insulation. Includes brattice builders who build doors or brattices (ventilation walls or partitions) in underground passageways.

#31. Eligibility interviewers, government programs

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $40,600 (#184 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $47,990

– Employment: 138,820

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($81,300)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($69,580)

— Napa, CA ($66,690)

– Job description: Determine eligibility of persons applying to receive assistance from government programs and agency resources, such as welfare, unemployment benefits, social security, and public housing.

#30. Payroll and timekeeping clerks

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $41,100 (#275 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $48,290

– Employment: 133,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($64,470)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($63,300)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($62,600)

– Job description: Compile and record employee time and payroll data. May compute employees’ time worked, production, and commission. May compute and post wages and deductions, or prepare paychecks.

#29. First-line supervisors of personal service and entertainment and recreation workers, except gambling services

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $41,460 (#205 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $45,820

– Employment: 174,860

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL ($61,470)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($59,540)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($59,030)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of entertainment and recreation related workers.

#28. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $42,050 (#278 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,890

– Employment: 119,380

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,130)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($89,730)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,080)

– Job description: Operate or control an entire process or system of machines, often through the use of control boards, to transfer or treat water or wastewater.

#27. Electricians

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $42,090 (#370 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 210



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,680)

— Trenton, NJ ($90,210)

— Kankakee, IL ($88,530)

– Job description: Install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. May install or service street lights, intercom systems, or electrical control systems.

#26. First-line supervisors of retail sales workers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $43,980 (#250 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 600



National

– Annual mean salary: $47,300

– Employment: 1,063,110

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($62,180)

— Yakima, WA ($61,710)

— Sheboygan, WI ($61,610)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of retail sales workers in an establishment or department. Duties may include management functions, such as purchasing, budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

#25. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $45,750 (#345 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,040)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,180)

– Job description: Provide high-level administrative support by conducting research, preparing statistical reports, and handling information requests, as well as performing routine administrative functions such as preparing correspondence, receiving visitors, arranging conference calls, and scheduling meetings. May also train and supervise lower-level clerical staff.

#24. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $46,670 (#288 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 230



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100)

— Fairbanks, AK ($94,280)

— Kankakee, IL ($93,420)

– Job description: Assemble, install, alter, and repair pipelines or pipe systems that carry water, steam, air, or other liquids or gases. May install heating and cooling equipment and mechanical control systems. Includes sprinkler fitters.

#23. Structural metal fabricators and fitters

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $47,480 (#40 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $44,750

– Employment: 69,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Longview, WA ($71,950)

— Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY ($60,760)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($58,230)

– Job description: Fabricate, position, align, and fit parts of structural metal products.

#22. Machinists

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $49,170 (#114 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $47,800

– Employment: 360,340

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($68,950)

— Anchorage, AK ($64,610)

— Farmington, NM ($64,190)

– Job description: Set up and operate a variety of machine tools to produce precision parts and instruments out of metal. Includes precision instrument makers who fabricate, modify, or repair mechanical instruments. May also fabricate and modify parts to make or repair machine tools or maintain industrial machines, applying knowledge of mechanics, mathematics, metal properties, layout, and machining procedures.

#21. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $49,500 (#191 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,000

– Employment: 362,090

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($69,410)

— Pine Bluff, AR ($68,850)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($66,920)

– Job description: Coordinate and expedite the flow of work and materials within or between departments of an establishment according to production schedule. Duties include reviewing and distributing production, work, and shipment schedules; conferring with department supervisors to determine progress of work and completion dates; and compiling reports on progress of work, inventory levels, costs, and production problems.

#19 (tie). Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $49,830 (#175 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,090

– Employment: 253,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,320)

— New Bedford, MA ($75,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($72,460)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul buses and trucks, or maintain and repair any type of diesel engines. Includes mechanics working primarily with automobile or marine diesel engines.

#19 (tie). Self-enrichment teachers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $49,830 (#48 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $47,930

– Employment: 222,700

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($74,220)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($73,900)

— Salinas, CA ($65,580)

– Job description: Teach or instruct individuals or groups for the primary purpose of self-enrichment or recreation, rather than for an occupational objective, educational attainment, competition, or fitness.

#18. Tax preparers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $50,640 (#64 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,710

– Employment: 62,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,160)

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($80,580)

— Anchorage, AK ($78,470)

– Job description: Prepare tax returns for individuals or small businesses.

#17. Maintenance workers, machinery

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $51,360 (#101 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,960

– Employment: 65,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Florence, SC ($80,250)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($78,290)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($69,070)

– Job description: Lubricate machinery, change parts, or perform other routine machinery maintenance.

#16. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $51,660 (#317 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 460



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.

#15. Automotive body and related repairers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $51,810 (#90 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $49,430

– Employment: 137,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($81,730)

— Midland, TX ($76,760)

— Raleigh, NC ($75,460)

– Job description: Repair and refinish automotive vehicle bodies and straighten vehicle frames.

#14. Postal service mail carriers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $53,670 (#71 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $53,180

– Employment: 333,570

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bismarck, ND ($56,520)

— Burlington, NC ($55,750)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($55,680)

– Job description: Sort and deliver mail for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Deliver mail on established route by vehicle or on foot. Includes postal service mail carriers employed by USPS contractors.

#13. Postal service clerks

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $53,750 (#56 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,200

– Employment: 86,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Monroe, MI ($58,120)

— El Centro, CA ($58,000)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($57,330)

– Job description: Perform any combination of tasks in a United States Postal Service (USPS) post office, such as receive letters and parcels; sell postage and revenue stamps, postal cards, and stamped envelopes; fill out and sell money orders; place mail in pigeon holes of mail rack or in bags; and examine mail for correct postage. Includes postal service clerks employed by USPS contractors.

#12. Insurance sales agents

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $54,810 (#252 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,540)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($105,840)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($105,190)

– Job description: Sell life, property, casualty, health, automotive, or other types of insurance. May refer clients to independent brokers, work as an independent broker, or be employed by an insurance company.

#11. Industrial machinery mechanics

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $57,630 (#137 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($84,180)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($84,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,580)

– Job description: Repair, install, adjust, or maintain industrial production and processing machinery or refinery and pipeline distribution systems. May also install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to plans.

#10. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $57,770 (#344 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 180



National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

#9. Advertising sales agents

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $57,840 (#96 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,040

– Employment: 110,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,850)

— Winston-Salem, NC ($104,930)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,370)

– Job description: Sell or solicit advertising space, time, or media in publications, signage, TV, radio, or Internet establishments or public spaces.

#8. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $59,040 (#361 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.

#7. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $59,170 (#318 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 390



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

#6. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $59,230 (#205 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,820)

— Redding, CA ($112,850)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,810)

– Job description: Install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems. May erect poles and light or heavy duty transmission towers.

#5. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $63,470 (#144 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

— Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

— Boulder, CO ($94,870)

– Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.

#4. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $65,020 (#115 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($117,770)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,800)

— Boulder, CO ($107,230)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the selling, buying, leasing, or governance activities of commercial, industrial, or residential real estate properties. Includes managers of homeowner and condominium associations, rented or leased housing units, buildings, or land (including rights-of-way).

#3. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $65,150 (#197 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 180



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

— Longview, WA ($99,590)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.

#2. Food service managers

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $68,190 (#56 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,610)

— Trenton, NJ ($95,640)

— Waterbury, CT ($88,100)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that serves food and beverages.

#1. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $70,430 (#260 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.