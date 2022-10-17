DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone likes to give a new beer a try, especially during the fall/football season, and Texas is known for some good brews.

Yuengling is bringing the goods with its chocolaty porter to Texas, “America’s Oldest Brewery brings the coveted Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter to the Lone Star State with big fanfare and excitement,” according to a press release.

We at KDAF/CW33 would think this porter would pair especially well with some good ole Texas chili.

“Last year’s expansion into Texas marked the first state for The Yuengling Company, which allowed us to increase our reach beyond our East Coast footprint,” said Jennifer Yuengling, Vice President of Operations and 6th generation family member, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. “That is why today, we are thrilled to fuel this partnership by bringing the fall-fan-favorite Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter to Texas. We look forward to celebrating this exciting milestone and continuing to bring more of Yuengling’s iconic portfolio to all beer-lovers.”

For more information on this release, click here!