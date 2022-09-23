DALLAS (KDAF) — Mexican food is one of the most sought-after foods in the country, let alone Texas, and finding the best spots to dine on this exquisite cuisine is always top of mind.

Thankfully, Love Food put together a list of the best Mexican restaurants in every state in America, and seeing all the delicious tacos is a mouth-watering experience. The report dives into the world of Mexican food across the country from the simplest of dishes to the most complex offerings you can find.

For the state of Texas, one could imagine the difficulty of narrowing it down to one, but it seems Houston’s Xochi made it easy for them to pick.

The report says, “Award-winning chef Hugo Ortega’s restaurants include Hugo’s, a much-loved Mexican spot in Houston, and Xochi, which brings the flavors of Oaxaca to the city. Xochi serves upscale Mexican-inspired dishes, beautifully presented in an elegant space. Diners recommend the mole dishes (the restaurant even offers a mole tasting) and inventive dishes like crispy wood-roasted octopus served with a masa pancake.”

Here’s what you can expect from Xochi’s menu:

“Our menu features a wide variety of housemade masas incorporating many types and colors of corn, an endless variety of moles, housemade chocolate and ribbons of cheese (called quesillo) wrapped into balls, imported Oaxacan, coffee, grasshoppers, tlayudas (huge tortillas, fire-roasted with toppings), beans cooked with avocado leaves, and many other very distinctive and diverse Oaxacan-inspired dishes. Our stellar bar program has an extensive offering of mezcals, tequilas, and Mexican craft beers.” Xochi