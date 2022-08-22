HOUSTON (CW39) — It’s almost here, the 2022 Texas high school football season is right around the corner, as the season starts this week with several teams hitting the gridiron across the state.

So who are the teams to watch in 2022? Well, a lot of them are defending state champions, like 6A champions Austin Westlake and North Shore.

MaxPreps, the top national high school sports website, ranked the Chaparrals and Mustangs No. 1 and No. 2 respectively in their Texas high school football preseason poll.

Here’s how the top 25 looks:

Austin Westlake North Shore (Houston) Duncanville Denton Guyer Katy South Oak Cliff (Dallas) DeSoto Southlake Carroll Allen Dallas Paris Episcopal Katy Paetow Denton Ryan China Spring Lucas Lovejoy Longview Austin Lake Travis College Station Humble Atascocita Stephenville Prosper Arlington Martin Aledo Lorena Melissa Carthage

For the rest of the poll, click here.