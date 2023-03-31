DALLAS(KDAF)—What are you doing this Easter? You won’t be disappointed with this great selection of events happening all around Texas!

It doesn’t matter where you live, there’s something fun and festive for everyone near Houston, Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Denton, San Antonio, or Lubbock.

Enjoy Easter Eggstravaganzas, Egg Hunts, and an Easter Parade with your children. Attend these amazing events this Easter season and make it a memorable one!

April 7 – 9

Easter Family Fun Weekend | Dallas Arboretum – DALLAS

Family-friendly Easter activities like Country Critters petting zoo, story time, and live music. You might also like live bunny photos (no reservations). See links for schedules. 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 pm.

April 8

Easter Eggstravaganza | Denton Civic Center – Denton

The Denton Civic Center is hosting an Easter Eggstravaganza for the whole family on April 8, 2023. There are over 40,000 eggs up for grabs at various age-group hunts, plus bounce houses, arts and crafts, face painting, and a magic show. Get ready for Easter Bunny photos! Don’t forget to bring your basket!

April 1

Join University Baptist Church for Easter on April 1st! Springtacular is an event for preschoolers and their parents with egg hunts, petting zoos, train rides, and more. You’ll get free snacks and refreshments while your kid has a blast.

April 1

Easter Eggstravaganza | Traders Village – San Antonio

Traders Village’s 17th annual Easter Eggstravaganza! Bring your kids’ Easter baskets and they’ll get FREE eggs filled with goodies! You’ll also get to meet Superheroes and Princesses, take pictures with the Easter Bunnies, and win door prizes!

April 9

Easter Brunch & Egg Hunt | Fairmount – Austin

Celebrate Easter and springtime at Fairmont Austin with your family and friends. Enjoy live music, a lavish buffet spread, the Tiny Tails petting zoo, and of course the Easter Bunny.

April 8

Easter Hat Parade Contest | Adventure Park – Lubbock

The Adventure Park in Lubbock, TX will be hosting an Easter Hat Parade on April 8 at 11:00 am!! Competitions will be held, and Special Celebrity Guests will be there to add to the excitement.