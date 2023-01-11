DALLAS (KDAF) — No doubt, we all know that habits can be costly, especially smoking.

According to a report from U.S. News, smoking costs the U.S. economy more than $890 billion just in the year 2020 alone. States lost more than $1,100 per person annually per person.

But how much do smokers in Texas pay for their habit? According to a new report from WalletHub the average smoker in Texas will cost them more than $2.6 million over their lifetime.

Out-of-Pocket Cost per Smoker – $133,502 (Rank: 20 th )

– $133,502 (Rank: 20 ) Financial-Opportunity Cost per Smoker – $1,786,814 (Rank: 20 th )

– $1,786,814 (Rank: 20 ) Health-Care Cost per Smoker – $152,675 (Rank: 14 th )

– $152,675 (Rank: 14 ) Income Loss per Smoker – $551,457 (Rank: 30 th )

– $551,457 (Rank: 30 ) Other Costs per Smoker – $18,013 (Rank: 50 th )

– $18,013 (Rank: 50 ) Total Cost Over Lifetime per Smoker: $2,642,461

Total Cost per Year per Smoker: $55,051

Overall that was the 22nd lowest average cost in the nation. Here are the states where smokers spend the most on their habits:

Washington D.C. Connecticut New York Massachusetts Rhode Island Maryland Hawaii Alaska Minnesota Washington

For the full report, visit WalletHub.