DALLAS (KDAF) — No doubt, we all know that habits can be costly, especially smoking.

According to a report from U.S. News, smoking costs the U.S. economy more than $890 billion just in the year 2020 alone. States lost more than $1,100 per person annually per person.

But how much do smokers in Texas pay for their habit? According to a new report from WalletHub the average smoker in Texas will cost them more than $2.6 million over their lifetime.

  • Out-of-Pocket Cost per Smoker – $133,502 (Rank: 20th)
  • Financial-Opportunity Cost per Smoker – $1,786,814 (Rank: 20th)
  • Health-Care Cost per Smoker – $152,675 (Rank: 14th)
  • Income Loss per Smoker – $551,457 (Rank: 30th)
  • Other Costs per Smoker – $18,013 (Rank: 50th)
  • Total Cost Over Lifetime per Smoker: $2,642,461
  • Total Cost per Year per Smoker: $55,051

Overall that was the 22nd lowest average cost in the nation. Here are the states where smokers spend the most on their habits:

  1. Washington D.C.
  2. Connecticut
  3. New York
  4. Massachusetts
  5. Rhode Island
  6. Maryland
  7. Hawaii
  8. Alaska
  9. Minnesota
  10. Washington
Source: WalletHub

For the full report, visit WalletHub.