DALLAS (KDAF) — No doubt, we all know that habits can be costly, especially smoking.
According to a report from U.S. News, smoking costs the U.S. economy more than $890 billion just in the year 2020 alone. States lost more than $1,100 per person annually per person.
But how much do smokers in Texas pay for their habit? According to a new report from WalletHub the average smoker in Texas will cost them more than $2.6 million over their lifetime.
- Out-of-Pocket Cost per Smoker – $133,502 (Rank: 20th)
- Financial-Opportunity Cost per Smoker – $1,786,814 (Rank: 20th)
- Health-Care Cost per Smoker – $152,675 (Rank: 14th)
- Income Loss per Smoker – $551,457 (Rank: 30th)
- Other Costs per Smoker – $18,013 (Rank: 50th)
- Total Cost Over Lifetime per Smoker: $2,642,461
- Total Cost per Year per Smoker: $55,051
Overall that was the 22nd lowest average cost in the nation. Here are the states where smokers spend the most on their habits:
- Washington D.C.
- Connecticut
- New York
- Massachusetts
- Rhode Island
- Maryland
- Hawaii
- Alaska
- Minnesota
- Washington
For the full report, visit WalletHub.