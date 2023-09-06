In a world overpowered by social media, experts say it's beneficial to dedicate a few moments of silence to yourself and possibly your favorite book.

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s important to read, as knowledge is power.

In a world overpowered by social media, experts say it’s beneficial to dedicate a few moments of silence to yourself and possibly your favorite book. Currently, 74% of Americans have read at least one book in the last 12 months. While 20% of books consumed are now via electronic platforms, according to Eduvast.

“National Read a Book Day on September 6 calls all book lovers to indulge in their favorite hobby, guilt-free. Bringing new worlds to life, books enlighten us and transport us on exciting adventures. They can challenge our perspectives on the human experience in ways unmatched by other media. In a world deluged by technology, National Read a Book Day encourages us to silence the noise and turn the pages for a while,” said National Today.

To celebrate our CW33 Talent shared their favorite books and what they are currently reading:

Jenny Anchondo

“I’m reading ‘Good Inside- A Guide To Becoming The Parent You Want To Be’. by Dr. Becky Kennedy! It’s funny- we go to school and get an education for so many things but, for perhaps the most important job, being a parent – most of us have no formal training! So, I love reading books about how to create a more nurturing, uplifting home and family life.

I’m also loving “Live Wire” by Kelly Ripa! It’s incredibly relatable for my profession but I also just love her humor. It’s a fun beach read or something to read to wind down before bed.”

Yolonda Williams

“I’m currently reading “Oak Cliff Hangers: Stories In A Snow Globe” poems by Sherrie Zantea. A unique look at growing up in Dallas’ Oak Cliff Neighborhood, all the while juggling love poems, divorce and Black girl magic. Zantea is the current CEO of the Dallas Poetry Slam Organization.”

Landon Wexler

“I’ve been reading “Talking to Strangers,” by Malcolm Gladwell. It’s a fascinating book about the ways we all benefit from understanding or trying to understand, one another. Reading it has really encouraged me to take extra time to try to understand someone’s perspective before drawing conclusions or assumptions. I think the world would be a much better place if we all did more of this.”

Stephanie Mendez

“While I might not be in the inspirational book genre, I am loving the Colleen Hoover books! I am currently reading “It Starts with Us” which is a sequel to her famous, “It Ends with Us” book that is currently in production for its movie!

I love that her books tell stories in a way that truly help you escape from the craziness and let your imagination run wild. This series specifically highlights real-life trauma but showcases that time can help heal all wounds and that there will always be light at the end of the tunnel!”