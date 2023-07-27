DALLAS(KDAF)-There’s a high fire weather risk this afternoon near and west of I-35 into next week. Ensure that you practice fire safety and avoid engaging in outdoor activities that can cause a fire to start.

NWS Fort Worth said, “As hot and dry conditions persist, an elevated fire weather concern remains across areas near and west of I-35 each afternoon into early next week. Make sure to practice fire safety and avoid outdoor activities that could produce fire starts”!

A Heat Advisory is still in effect for North Texas until 8 pm tonight. Make sure to wear light-colored clothes and always carry a bottle of water.

NWS Fort Worth said, “The “rinse-and-repeat” forecast for hot and dry conditions continues today. Afternoon highs are expected to peak in the mid-90s to near 105 degrees. A Heat Advisory remains in effect for the counties in orange until 8 PM this evening. Elevated fire weather concerns persist for areas near and west of I-35. Continue to practice heat safety and avoid outdoor activities that could produce fire starts!

As the temperatures continue to rise, next week is going to be even hotter.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Temperatures will ramp up (again) this weekend and early next week. Please continue to stay safe in the heat!

Keep an eye out during peak hours for any signs of illness with your family or friends. Make sure you check your local weather service forecast for tips on preventing heat-related illnesses.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Know the signs of heat-related illness and be prepared to take action! For more information regarding heat safety visit weather.gov/heat.