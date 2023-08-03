What are some other items you miss seeing at the food court?

The video above is an unrelated previous segment

DALLAS (KDAF) — Many Costco shoppers have mixed reviews about the grocery store chain’s new addition to the food court.

Their new Roast Beef Sandwich is packed with roast beef, red onions, roasted cherry tomatoes and a mayo/mustard blend. Available for $9.99, many shoppers had mixed reviews under Costco super fan @costcohotfinds TikTok video, which has since gone viral after she posted her positive review on the sandwich.

Most users couldn’t wrap their heads around the $10 dollar price. “I’m a little disappointed at the $10 price tag. You can go to a restaurant and get a Philly combo with fries for $9.99,” one Tik Toker wrote.

Others in the comments are just wondering when their favorite Costco food court items will be back in the court! “When are they bringing supreme pizza back” and “When are they bringing supreme pizza back”, another wrote.

Will you be trying the new Costco sandwich? Or waiting for your favorites to make their way back to the food court!