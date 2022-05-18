DALLAS (KDAF) — Legendary Texas-born country music artist George Strait is celebrating his birthday Wednesday, May 18.

Born on May 18 in 1952, “The King of Country” hails from Poteet, Texas. His first single was released “Unwound” in 1981. After his debut, Strait has dominated country charts from the 80s all the way up to the present day.

He was named Entertainer of the Year three times at the Country Music Awards in 1989, 1990 and 2013 and won the title of Entertainer of the Year at the Academy of Country music twice (1990 and 2014).

George Strait will be coming to the DFW area in 2022, specifically Fort Worth, to perform at Dickies Arean on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19.

For more information on his Fort Worth concert, click here.