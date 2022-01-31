DALLAS (KDAF) — “Happy 75th to the Strikeout King!” That’s the message the Texas Rangers and others across Major League Baseball are sharing on Monday to honor one of the best pitchers the game of baseball has ever seen.

Lynn Nolan Ryan Jr. was born in Refugio, Texas in 1947 and would someday become the Ryan Express, who holds the record for most strikeouts with 5,714 and most no-hitters with seven. Nolan Ryan went to high school in Alvin and played for both the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers during his MLB career.

Ryan is in the Hall of Fame and was an eight-time All-Star, won a World Series, and held the ERA title twice in his 27-season career. Happy Birthday to Ryan, who Dale Murphy called, “the only pitcher you start thinking about two days before you face him.”