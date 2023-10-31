The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Halloween is officially here and there are tons of Halloween deals waiting for you this year. From horror-themed parties to “spooky-frightful” meals, start your Halloween off right!

Take advantage of these deals and enjoy the scariest time of the year. So grab a boo and get dinner or lunch for a discount or for free with these events. Happy Halloween!

Chipotle

Get a $6 entree item when you use the code BOORITO.

Krispy Kreme

Free Donuts when you dress up! Show off that cool costume.

Sonic

Sonic is doing $0.50 corndogs, and 50 percent off cheeseburgers as well!

IHOP

IHOP is giving a free scary face pancake with a purchase of an adult entree

Taco Bell

Free Breakfast on Tuesdays with Taco Bell.

Papa Johns

Papa Johns is bringing pepperoni to your doorstep instead of the scares! Get a $11 Jack O’ Lantern Pizza!