DALLAS (KDAF) — Halloween is officially here and there are tons of Halloween deals waiting for you this year. From horror-themed parties to “spooky-frightful” meals, start your Halloween off right!
Take advantage of these deals and enjoy the scariest time of the year. So grab a boo and get dinner or lunch for a discount or for free with these events. Happy Halloween!
Chipotle
Get a $6 entree item when you use the code BOORITO.
Krispy Kreme
Free Donuts when you dress up! Show off that cool costume.
Sonic
Sonic is doing $0.50 corndogs, and 50 percent off cheeseburgers as well!
IHOP
IHOP is giving a free scary face pancake with a purchase of an adult entree
Taco Bell
Free Breakfast on Tuesdays with Taco Bell.
Papa Johns
Papa Johns is bringing pepperoni to your doorstep instead of the scares! Get a $11 Jack O’ Lantern Pizza!