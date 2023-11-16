Dallas (KDAF) — If your kids typically dread getting a haircut, we found a spot that just might make it something they look forward to.

Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids services kids from their first hair cut to high school. There are several locations across the metroplex but we visited the location corner of Preston road and Campbell in the Prestonwood area of Dallas.

For the younger kids, they have four cars to choose from while they get their haircut; Police Car, Fire Truck, Elsa Jeep and Lightning McQueen. Each car has a TV where they can watch Disney or any show they’d like. First haircuts come with an award, a before/after photo and a lock of hair from their very first haircut to take home.

Lindsay Jensen, Owner, Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids, Preston Road Location explained that it goes far beyond fun at the first haircut.

“We offer more than just the cars for little ones. What really sets us apart is what we offer kids once they grow out of the cars. We have four XBOX stations with several games to choose from while getting their cool new haircut! A mini-cure is also included with every girl’s haircut. We have a special nail station, where the girls can sit and choose their nail polish color,” Jensen said.

Once the girls grow out of the Elsa jeep, we have a “Tween-Louge or Princess Lounge” for girls to sit under bright Hollywood lights while getting their haircut. It’s bright pink and you get glitter hairspray before you leave, Jensen said.

All haircuts come with a shampoo, hairstyle, balloon, lollipop and shark tattoo!

“The shampoo part is a really fun. We let the kids pick from the scent station to choose their favorite Sharkey’s Shampoo. And that’s the scent we use to wash their hair. We have six different scents,” Jensen said.

Mention “Inside DFW TV interview” for 10% off your haircut the whole month of November at the Preston Rd location.

Her Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids franchise is located on 17194 Preston Rr. Suite 120 Dallas, Texas 75248.