DALLAS (KDAF) — Oh, did somebody say contest? Well, I don’t know about you, but I’m gonna enter my homemade pickles. I’m sure they’ll be the best pickles H-E-B has ever seen!

If you think you have what it takes, you can enter the 10th annual H-E-B quest for Texas Best contest.

The contest is on the hunt for the best local products made by Texans. This year, contestants have to submit a 2-minute video, showing off their products and why their product is the best in Texas. The judges are asking you to show how, where, and why H-E-B should pick your product as the best in Texas.

In the 2-minute video, judges are encouraging you to talk about why they love their products and your passion.

As of February 22, the contest started accepting applications. There’s still time to apply, they’re accepting applications until April 6.

Find out more about their contest on HEB’s website.