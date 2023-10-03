The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — A new seafood and oyster bar has opened its doors on Knox Street.

Located on 3219 Knox St., the 3,905 square foot seafood bar is a concept created by owner Greg Katz. The owner is not a newbie when it comes to the Dallas scene. He is also the owner of The Clifton Club as well as Beverley’s Bistro and Bar.

The menu includes delicious seafood favorites from dressed oysters to lobster rolls made with chilled lobster salad.

Katz himself is South African and his culture is incorporated into his menu with additions like the Lobster Bucatini which is made with South African rock lobster, roasted garlic chili butter and lemon gremolata. Soups, salads and other choices of fresh fish are also available on the menu.

The restaurant has just opened and they are currently getting their Instagram and website ready. For upcoming information, visit their social media.