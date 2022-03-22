CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott held a briefing in Crockett Tuesday afternoon.

He discussed the state’s response to severe weather at the Crockett Civic Center, a building where he said 72 people took shelter on Monday night when a tornado ripped through the area.

“The state of Texas is going to stay working shoulder-to-shoulder with Houston County every step of the way, all the way through,” Abbott said.

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, Abbott included Houston County in his disaster declaration, which included 15 other Texas counties. He said this declaration will help accelerate the recovery process.

Abbott explained ways to report property damage to the state in the wake of the storms at damage.tdem.texas.gov. He said this is important to report so the state may receive federal emergency aid.

Oncor said they should be able to complete their operations to restore power to the area as early as midnight. The segment of homes that receive their power from Houston County Electric Co-Op may be without power for a day or two.

Abbott commended all first responders in Houston County, many of which he said are volunteers who came together to help their community.

“This is a community when disaster strikes, people come together,” Abbott said. “That is on display once again and will continue to be on display.”

Abbott was joined by several local officials including Houston County Judge Jim Lovell, Houston County Sheriff Randy Hargrove, Crockett Mayor Ianthia Fisher, Crockett Police Chief Clayton Smith, Fire Chief Jason Frizzell and more.

Houston County Judge Jim Lovell praised the people of his county for persevering.

“Yes, we are resilient and yes, we will bounce back, but we appreciate the help,” Lovell said.



Damage in Crockett

The tornado started in Burleson County, moved into the College Station area, then hit Madisonville and traveled northeast to Crockett. Local authorities said that there were multiple injuries but no fatalities have been reported.