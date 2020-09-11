Gov. Abbott renews virus disaster declaration

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas health officials on Tuesday said there had been more than 13,500 reported deaths from the coronavirus, as the governor a day earlier extended the state’s disaster declaration in response to the pandemic.

The extension of the disaster declaration came as three of the state’s largest school districts experienced technical problems on Tuesday as their students started the new school year virtually because of concerns over the pandemic.

State officials had not reported any confirmed deaths on March 13, when Texas Governor Greg Abbott first issued his emergency order. But Abbott has since renewed his order every 30 days and made the move again Monday.