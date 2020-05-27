Gov. Abbott allowing water parks, food courts, and more to reopen this Friday

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has taken another step in his phased reopening of statewide activities after the coronavirus lockdown.

In a proclamation Tuesday, Abbott is allowing the reopening of water parks and shopping mall food courts and the resumption of adult recreational sports and driver’s education programs.

Effective Friday, water parks may open but limit occupancy to 25% of their capacity and keep any video arcades closed. The adult recreation sports may resume Sunday, but games and similar competitions must wait until June 15.

Continued social distancing is urged for food courts.

