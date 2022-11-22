The “heart of Texas” – at least according to Census data – is a town you may have never heard of. (Getty)

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is known for the best of a lot of things, some of the best sports, food, entertainment, and much more in the entire country, but did you know that has the all-time record for total jobs, again?

That’s right, according to Governor Greg Abbott, Texas has experienced the fastest annual jobs growth rate in the 12 months through October 2022. The state has broken its all-time record for total jobs for the 12th consecutive month as 49,500 nonfarm jobs were added last month, according to the governor’s office.

Governor Abbott tweeted, “Texas AGAIN breaks record for total jobs, leads nation for fastest annual jobs growth! #TexasWorks Texas continues to create jobs & set historic employment records thanks to our strong, growing workforce & continuing business confidence in Texas.”

A report from Abbott’s office shared that October’s job growth numbers include:

A new record for total jobs at 13,630,000 as employers added 49,500 nonfarm jobs over the month.

A total of 14,002,911 employed Texans, including nonfarm, self-employed, and other job categories.

Annual jobs growth rate (October 2021 to October 2022) of 5.4%, the fastest in the nation.