DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone these days are growing flowers, herbs, and other such plants, but what about fruit and more specifically, berries?

March is Berries and Cherries Month, “Berries and cherries delight our taste buds and are used in almost all smoothies and even desserts! They come in a beautiful array of flavors and colors. While most people enjoy cherries in the middle of summer, Berries and Cherries Month serves to remind you that you can enjoy these yummy fruits at any time of year in all their forms,” National Today said.

So, if you’re looking to expand your green thumb to maybe add a little red, blue, or purple, keep reading. We checked out a report from The Gardening Dad on the 10 best berries to grow in the Lone Star State.

“Finding the best berries to grow in Texas was not as easy as I thought. Some require extensive care, others are prone to pests, and lots are just not simple & quick enough to grow,” the report said.

So, without wasting any more time so you can head to the garden, here are the best berries to grow in Texas:

Blueberries Blackberries Raspberries Strawberries Gooseberries Black Currant Elderberries Cranberries Mulberries Boysenberries