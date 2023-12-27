The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Cluck! Cluck! Richardson-based Golden Chick is ending the year with a new location in the Metroplex.

This will be the fast food chain’s seventh location in North Texas. As well as the nineteenth overall in the nation to open this year.

Located on 910 E Malloy Bridge Rd., the location is finally open.

“We are always eager to expand our footprint within the DFW metroplex,” said Mark Parmerlee, CEO of Golden Chick. “We’d like to congratulate Tamer on the successful opening of his first Golden Chick location, and for playing such a valuable role in our brand’s growth story. We’re looking forward to putting our best foot forward in Seagoville and serving up delicious meals that you can only find at Golden Chick.”

For more information, follow Golden Chick on social media and their website.