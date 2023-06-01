DALLAS (KDAF) — You won’t need your snorkeling gear or your favorite Jamaican crab for this place! Hopefully, you are in the mood for fun, as you set sail to this Central Texas bowling alley.

Uncle Buck’s Fish Bowl & Grill in Little Rock, TX is not only a restaurant but also an entertainment venue and bowling alley.

The experience has been described as a “unique’ one for those who have gotten the chance to attend the establishment. The bowling alley has an aquatic theme; the drinks, the food and the decor all fit the theme.

“Many full lanes of bowling offer a unique underwater ocean experience! Custom bowling balls that bear the likeness of octopus, mermaids, camouflage and more! “Dock” wooden lanes feature underwater scenery of sea turtles, sharks, stingrays and other saltwater species! Handpainted murals and fish hanging from the ceiling bring everything together for a deep sea dive like no other. You have to see it to believe it!”, their website read.

