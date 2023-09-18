DALLAS (KDAF) — Looking to get your country fix? Well look no further than Lewisville, which is gearing up for its Western Days Festival.

The Festival is a two-day event filled with live music, vendors, attractions and even a Tamale contest! Festgoers can expect live music from Country singers, Mark Chestnutt and Lee Brice.

The fest will take place in historic Old Town Lewisville along Church and Main Street, according to their website.

The festival is expecting between 20,000 to 30,000 people with admission being free before 5 p.m. After 5 p.m., admission is $15 for everyone except children 12 and younger, who are always free.

For more information on this event and others visit the City of Lewisville, Texas website.